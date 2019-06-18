Streetsense hires PR veteran Julie Chase

Bethesda retail and restaurant consultant Streetsense has hired PR veteran Julie Chase as managing director of public relations. Streetsense provides design, strategy, brand development, media relations, public affairs and crisis communications. Chase previously founded two…

Bethesda retail and restaurant consultant Streetsense has hired PR veteran Julie Chase as managing director of public relations.

Streetsense provides design, strategy, brand development, media relations, public affairs and crisis communications.

Chase previously founded two communications firms — Chase Communications, which was acquired by D.C.-based Levick in 2017, and ChasePR. Chase said she will continue to operate ChasePR but declined to say whether she will have an ownership stake in Streetsense.

She has worked across multiple industries, including real estate, retail, health care and consumer goods, for more than 25 years. Her clients have included The JBG Cos., Hines and The Related Cos.

Streetsense acquired D.C.-based marketing and communications firm Delucchi Plus in 2016, and Chase says that acquisition boosted Streetsense’s advertising, branding and digital media services. She will be charged with expanding PR and earned media services.

The company recently completed…