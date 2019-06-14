Streetsense acquires New York City consulting firm

Bethesda-based consultant and design collective Streetsense has acquired New York City consulting firm Larisa Ortiz Associates to aid in the company’s mission of revitalizing commercial districts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Larisa Ortiz…

Bethesda-based consultant and design collective Streetsense has acquired New York City consulting firm Larisa Ortiz Associates to aid in the company’s mission of revitalizing commercial districts.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Larisa Ortiz and her employee, Molly Balzono, will join Streetsense, working out of the company’s New York office that opened in 2017. Ortiz has been named managing director of research and analysis, where she will focus on economic analysis and retail solutions in a now six-person division headed by Streetsense principal Heather Arnold.

Larisa Ortiz Associates, founded in 2008, worked to develop and execute market-informed economic development strategies for more than 200 district across the United States and abroad.

Ortiz has worked with public sector clients on neighborhood improvement strategies focusing on retail for more than two decades. She is also a mayoral appointee to the New York City Planning Commission and sits on the boards of the…