Startup of the Week: Meet Spottle

D.C.’s dating scene relies heavily on mobile apps — where prospective partners passively weed through profile pictures and self-curated bios before chatting through messages and, maybe, setting up a date.

Spottle’s creators didn’t like that.

So they’re bringing the classic Spin the Bottle game to your phone as an alternative. Think virtual speed dating.

What is Spottle, exactly? A live video dating app for college students, summer interns and recent graduates. Users download the app and sign in Thursdays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. They spin a digital bottle to land on a nearby user who meets age, gender and location preferences, initiating a 30-second video chat. The parties can send a “kiss” to each other to continue talking — or they move on. The app has a facial recognition feature to prevent indecent exposures.

Who’s behind it? Three co-founders of Spin Labs Inc. CEO Max Rosenberg brings a management consulting background with Accenture. Matt Cohen, its chief operating…