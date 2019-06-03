202
Startup of the Week: Meet Smartbridge Health

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 3, 2019 12:03 pm 06/03/2019 12:03pm
With no medical background, Hua Wang watched family members endure cancer and knew there had to be a better way to help them. So she started Smartbridge Health to improve the process by connecting oncologists directly with cancer patients.

What is Smartbridge Health, exactly? A telemedicine platform with three key services for cancer patients: phone consultations so patients can ask doctors questions ahead of appointments rather than Googling down rabbit holes; expert second opinions because people in rural areas don’t always have access to cancer specialists; and a navigation service to connect patients with cancer clinical trials available to them. The company, based out of Halcyon Incubator in Georgetown, launched as a pilot last year.

Who’s behind it? Wang, a former private equity lawyer, left her law firm job and trade group consulting role to run the startup full-time. She has help from adviser Helen Manich, a Halcyon mentor; The Nantucket Project, which is providing marketing,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

