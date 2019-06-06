Spanish-style waterfront retreat near Annapolis lists for $5M

A waterfront hacienda has hit the market, but you won’t have to travel to the Southwest to find it. The Casa Inala estate in Edgewater, Maryland, an Anne Arundel County waterfront town, is a Spanish-style…

A waterfront hacienda has hit the market, but you won’t have to travel to the Southwest to find it.

The Casa Inala estate in Edgewater, Maryland, an Anne Arundel County waterfront town, is a Spanish-style home located on the west side of the South River.

The gates at Casa Inala, which translates to “peaceful resting place,” open at 833 Londontown Road. The home offers five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, more than 6,500 square feet of space, a heated pool and a hot tub. The property is currently listed for $5 million by Todd Werling of the Speicher Group of Long & Foster Real Estate | Christie’s International Real Estate.

The ceramic tile floor on the first floor is heated, including in the kitchen. A blue cast-iron stove matches the deep blue tiles that cover the countertops. The kitchen opens up to a semi-circle dining area, surrounded by tall windows providing natural light and a view of the waterfront.

An adobe-style fireplace sits in the living room. It also features…