So You’re Getting a Pacemaker

Ongoing heart rhythm problems make some patients faint and blackout. They can sap people’s strength and sideline them from activities like sports. In these cases, pacemakers may allow them to participate more fully in life. Here are some device basics and how life changed for two people with pacemakers:

No More Passing Out

When Bill Rushmore, a cybersecurity engineer with General Motors, talks about his next upgrade, he isn’t referring to a car. Eventually, Rushmore will need a replacement for his current pacemaker to maintain a good heartbeat. Rushmore, now 48, still has his original device, implanted in November 2013 at Cleveland Clinic after years of unexplained fainting episodes that started while he was in his 20s.

Rushmore described his experience to U.S. News about 10 months after receiving his pacemaker. Before getting the device, he underwent a cardiac evaluation, including a tilt table test during which he lost consciousness. Afterward, he said, he was told his heart had stopped for nearly 40 seconds and he was shown his EKG flatline tracing. He was diagnosed with a condition called vasovagal syncope and immediately scheduled for the implant procedure.

At first, the sensation of having a pacemaker was odd. “You can feel your heart being paced,” he says. “You get used to it, or you don’t feel it anymore, after a while.”

Now, more than five years later, Rushmore is satisfied with his device. “The pacemaker has really changed things and opened up so many opportunities for me,” he says. His previously revoked ability to drive was soon restored. And he regained enough strength and wherewithal to move with his family from Pittsburgh to Detroit, to get his current dream job of working around cars.

For Rushmore, having a pacemaker has literally opened up his world. He, his wife and their four children recently took a family trip to Africa. “The flight was insanely long,” he says. “I couldn’t have done that before.”

Before his heart condition was diagnosed, work travel overseas had become a nightmare. “I’d go to Europe and I’d have issues where I’d pass out and couldn’t understand why — I guess because of the jet lag and dehydration,” he says. “I had to go talk at a conference and I spent a whole day staying in my hotel and trying to stay hydrated. I felt lousy.”

These days, Rushmore’s biggest concern with travel is going through airport security. He explains his situation so he can bypass the metal detector and get a body scan instead. (Pacemaker wallet ID cards are available through the American Heart Association.)

Follow-up stress testing has revealed more about his heart condition. He’s now diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart muscle disease. He must take beta-blocker medication and moderately limit his workouts. His pacemaker battery will eventually wear out, but the replacement procedure should be simpler than the original implantation.

Fortunately, since having his pacemaker, Rushmore hasn’t had any incidents of heart stoppage or passing out. “That’s a true miracle for me,” he says. Last month, he attended the high-school graduation of his youngest, twin children.

Is a Pacemaker Right for You?

In a healthy heart, electrical currents stimulate the muscle to beat properly. A normal resting rate is about 60 to 100 beats per minute, although a very fit person might have a rate in the range of 40 to 60.

But when the timing of the electrical circuit isn’t working right — causing the heart to beat erratically, too slowly or too quickly — that’s when a pacemaker can help. Slow cardiac rhythm conditions are the most common reason people get pacemakers, Dr. Daniel Cantillon, research director for cardiac electrophysiology and pacing at Cleveland Clinic, explained in a 2014 U.S. News interview.

The sinus node, in the right upper chamber of the heart, is where normal electrical activity begins. Sinus node dysfunction (sometimes called sick sinus syndrome) is the most common reason for pacemaker implantation in the U.S.

Other possible indications include heart block, atrial fibrillation, heart failure and some childhood heart conditions. In tachy-brady syndrome, the pulse can race up to 160 beats per minute ( tachycardia), pause and drop to a much lower pace (bradycardia).

If you have one of these diagnoses, that doesn’t necessarily mean you should have a pacemaker. It’s an individual, case-by-case decision.

Pacemaker Types

In size, pacemakers compare to a half-dollar coin. Newer models weigh between 1 and 2 ounces. Pacemakers fit entirely within your chest, in a surgically created pocket. You may have a slight visible bulge beneath the skin.

Two basic components make up the pacemaker: the pulse generator (the electronics and lithium battery) and the lead wires (one or more) which are surgically attached to the heart. Pacemaker batteries last five to 10 years on average. When the battery is low, patients need to undergo surgical replacement.

Pacemakers can be single-chambered, with the lead wire attached either to the heart’s upper or lower chamber. Dual-chamber pacemakers are being used more and more often. Rate-responsive pacemakers use special sensors to monitor and adapt to a person’s changing activity levels.

In some cases, people with congestive heart failure can benefit from cardiac resynchronization therapy. With CRT, a more advanced pacemaker with three leads is used.

What to Ask Your Doctor

Before undergoing a pacemaker implant, patients need clear, realistic expectations. Understanding the complete reason they’re getting a pacemaker — and what it will and will not do — is really important, says cardiologist Dr. Sharonne Hayes, founder of the Women’s Heart Clinic at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “Many folks assume that a pacemaker will fix arrhythmias like fast heart rates, so I’ll explain that pacemakers are to control your slow heart rate,” she says. “And obviously, they get a defibrillator to control a life-threatening arrhythmia.” Patients who also experience fast heart rates, or tachycardia, will still need to be on medication, she adds.

If you’re ever a pacemaker candidate, make sure to discuss the following issues with your cardiologist and electrophysiologist:

— Why am I getting a pacemaker?

— Is a pacemaker the only thing that should be considered? Do I have other options?

— Which types of devices are available for me: single chamber, dual chamber, leadless?

— How will my procedure be handled?

— What are the surgical complication rates?

— What are possible pacemaker complications?

— What can I expect during recovery?

— What are my activity limitations after surgery?

— What long-term restrictions will I have, like ability to lift weights?

— What about going through airport security?

— How will my ongoing pacemaker monitoring be managed?

As with many other cardiac procedures, women tend to have more short-term bleeding complications from the pacemaker-implantation process, Hayes says. However, she adds, “If anything, advances in technology have helped women, because when we (only) had big catheters and big pacemakers, it disproportionately made it more difficult to put in a pacemaker or do a procedure on a tiny person.”

Leadless Pacemakers

In April 2016, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first leadless pacemaker to treat heart rhythm disorders. These miniature, self-contained devices are implanted directly into the heart. Leadless pacemakers are an option for certain patients with specific types of arrhythmia, although indications are limited with the current technology. In a recent study comparing leadless pacemakers to traditional pacemakers, patients receiving leadless pacemakers experienced fewer short- and mid-term complications.

“The data from this study is encouraging, and we expect complications from leadless pacemakers to continue to decline as the technology improves and physicians gain experience implanting these devices,” lead author Cantillon said in a Cleveland Clinic news release about the study, published in the July 2018 issue of the journal Heart Rhythm.

Getting Used to a Pacemaker

Wilma Martino, 66, of Akron, Ohio, had her pacemaker inserted in June 2014. Her only, mild symptom had been feeling a stronger heartbeat when she rode her bike uphill. Doctors conducted an electrophysiology study intended to make a precise diagnosis of her type of heart block, a condition in which the normal passage of electrical signals through the heart is interrupted or delayed. Her type turned out to be severe — and she woke up with a pacemaker.

Martino wasn’t enthused about the device when she initially spoke with U.S. News a few months later. “It felt like I had a hard-boiled egg in my chest,” she said at the time. Her arm was too sore to move for several days, and she could feel the pacemaker “bouncing” as she walked up and down stairs. The pacemaker settings needed to be reprogrammed multiple times.

Eventually, Martino resumed her normal, active lifestyle. She was particularly glad to again be able to pick up her small grandson.

Now, almost five years later to the day of her pacemaker insertion, Martino says her attitude toward the device has turned around completely. Her heart is now pacemaker-dependent, she says. Because the pacemaker was implanted early in the course of her heart condition, she adds, she has never had symptoms like fainting.

Most of Martino’s medical monitoring is done virtually. “I’m seen in person once a year, and then I have a remote monitoring device at home,” she says. “It’s amazing. It’s in the next bedroom, and every quarter it sucks out all this information. Of course, I get a copy of my report because I like to stay on top of things.” Data includes details from the number of premature ventricular contractions, or PVCs, she has, and her pacemaker’s remaining battery life.

Today, Martino is more active than ever. “I play racquetball once a week,” she says. “I ride bikes often; I do indoor spinning. I would not be able to do these activities without a pacemaker.” She has still more to look forward to. “I’m going to have a new little grandbaby from my daughter this August,” she says. “And I’ll be able to pick her up, too.”

If you’re new to or considering a pacemaker, she recommends visiting the Pacemaker Club online.

Procedure Considerations

About 400,000 pacemakers are implanted in the U.S. each year (estimates vary). “A basic pacemaker — a single- or dual-chamber pacemaker — is a fairly simple procedure,” Cantillon says. “It is performed routinely at community hospitals and centers which are not (specialized) referral centers or academic medical centers, and I think that’s perfectly appropriate,” he said. The procedure for CRT with the three-lead pacemaker is more complex, he adds, and it’s not offered in all community hospitals.

Some hospitals publicly report their complication rates for procedures like pacemaker insertion. If you can’t look these up for local hospitals, you can ask your surgeon directly.

Two concerns with pacemaker implantation are bleeding of the pacemaker pocket and infection. A minority of patients with bleeding require reoperation. Studies from different hospitals have reported infection rates at about 2 to 3 percent or above. Lead wire dislodgements requiring surgical replacement also can occur.

Microwaves and MRIs

With a pacemaker, you can use a microwave, get a full-body airport scan or use your smartphone — although it’s been recommended that you hold it on the opposite side from your implant. Patients are told to avoid high-voltage interference from arc welders and stay away from strong magnetic fields.

A standard pacemaker restriction has been that people with pacemakers could not undergo MRI scans even when medically indicated, and instead had to rely on CT scans only. Evolving pacemaker technology and recent clinical guidelines now make it more feasible for people with pacemakers to undergo MRI scans as needed for cardiac or other conditions.

