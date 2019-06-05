Sneak a peek inside the Smithsonian’s new dinosaur hall

The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History has concluded its five-year renovation of its dinosaur and fossil hall exhibit and will reopen it to the public Saturday. The 31,000-square-foot exhibition is now called “The…

The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History has concluded its five-year renovation of its dinosaur and fossil hall exhibit and will reopen it to the public Saturday.

The 31,000-square-foot exhibition is now called “The David H. Koch Hall of Fossils — Deep Time,” named after conservative businessman and political activist David Koch. In 2012, Koch made a $35 million contribution toward the total $110 million cost of the renovation.

About $70 million was provided by federal appropriations and $40 million was made up of private donations, including the Koch donation.

Most prominently featured is a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, one of among 700 other fossil specimens offering clues about life’s 3.7 billion-year history on Earth, including mammals, reptiles, plants and insects — many of which have never been displayed in the museum.

Philadelphia-based firm EwingCole served as the architect and engineer for the project, which took a long time due to the fragility…