Smoothie King plants another flag on 14th Street

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 27, 2019 4:53 pm 06/27/2019 04:53pm
National smoothie shop chain Smoothie King has signed a lease for a second location on D.C.’s hopping 14th Street corridor. 

The fast-casual restaurant will open in a long-vacant space next to McDonald’s in The Louis, the building at the corner of 14th and U streets NW. Lance Marine and Michael Zacharia of CBRE represented the landlord, Nuveen — formerly TIAA-CREF — in the lease deal. 

Smoothie King has been eyeing 14th Street, first with a deal near the corner of 14th and P, which ultimately fell through. It subsequently opened another location in the neighborhood at 1450 P St. NW, next to Whole Foods Market, at the end of last year. 

The new Smoothie King location was the final vacant space at The Louis — it has been unleased since the project opened in 2014 — until this past May. That’s when District Distilling, which had a massive distilling operation and restaurant, abruptly closed up shop. 

CBRE is actively marketing that space, which no longer has the distillery…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

