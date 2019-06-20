Slow buses are costing the region millions, study finds

Greater Washington needs to put together a regional approach if it wants to get folks back on buses, according to a firm the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority hired to study ways to improve Metrobus.…

Greater Washington needs to put together a regional approach if it wants to get folks back on buses, according to a firm the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority hired to study ways to improve Metrobus.

Among the draft findings, presented Wednesday to officials at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, was that slow buses are costing the region $30 million a year. Average bus speeds have fallen about 12% over the last decade, frustrating commuters, said Rich Davy, associate director at the Boston Consulting Group, told MWCOG.

“If you could speed up buses, you could actually reduce your costs and improve customer experience,” he said. “It’s not often you can probably do both.”

But state and city transportation departments would need to add more bus-only lanes, similar to the red lanes the District painted in May, or give buses traffic signal prioritization.

WMATA hired Boston Consulting Group and a few other firms in 2018 to conduct the study, called…