Skanska USA just finished its first D.C.-area apartment building. It’s already been sold.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 20, 2019 12:15 pm 06/20/2019 12:15pm
Skanska USA has sold its recently completed NoMa apartment building, called Resa, for $141.55 million to Northwestern Mutual, according to a release.

Construction on the 12-story, 326-unit building at 22 M St. NE began in October 2016 and was completed earlier this year. Resa is the first of three buildings planned for Skanska’s Tyber Place mixed-use office, retail and residential project.

With Resa, the Swedish word for “journey,” the Stockholm-based Skanska sought to bring a Nordic touch to the District. The developer tapped Space Copenhagen to design the building’s interiors in a Scandavian style, highlighted by a curated collection of modern designs featuring organic materials such as wood, leather and wood.

The building also includes a rooftop plunge pool and penthouse with fully equipped catering kitchen, a second-floor courtyard, 24-hour concierge services, pet spa, a three-level underground garage and 7,000 square feet of retail, to be anchored by King Street Oyster Bar.

