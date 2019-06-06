Siblings, Too, Can Suffer When a Child Faces a Serious Medical Diagnosis

After being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, it was understandably difficult for an 8-year-old boy to swiftly make the lifestyle changes necessary to manage the condition. However, nine months after his diagnosis, it was the…

After being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, it was understandably difficult for an 8-year-old boy to swiftly make the lifestyle changes necessary to manage the condition. However, nine months after his diagnosis, it was the child’s 10-year-old brother who was sitting before me, struggling to cope with his brother’s diagnosis.

When a child is diagnosed with a serious or chronic medical or psychological condition, the impact it can have on a family, and in particular siblings, is frequently underestimated.

My 10-year-old patient, for one, became consumed with worry that he could lose his brother. The prognosis for Type 1 diabetes is excellent, but since he did not share or process his fear with an adult, it continued to grow, causing him to become anxious and distracted. His schoolwork suffered, and he struggled to fall asleep every night. It was only after many months, with the chance to talk about his feelings, that he was able to put the diagnosis in perspective and start to feel less worried about his younger brother.

Some siblings fear for their own health, especially when a diagnosis is genetic. For instance, I know of a 14-year-old who abruptly stopped eating gluten soon after her brother was diagnosed with celiac disease. An internet search correctly revealed to her that celiac disease is hereditary, so she chose to stop eating gluten despite not testing positive for the disease. Even when her doctor explained that accurate testing for celiac disease requires one to be eating gluten at the time of the test, she continued to struggle with these fears, and refused to eat gluten after her doctor told her there was no need for the restriction.

When a child is diagnosed with a serious condition, parents, too, may worry about the health of their other children. This can cause a parent to become overprotective or unwilling to employ discipline appropriately because they don’t want to upset a child or cause any more stress than the family is already experiencing. It is, therefore, not unusual for all the children in the family to exhibit behavior problems stemming from a lack of appropriate discipline that has been triggered by a parent’s anxiety.

In addition, caring for an ailing child is physically and emotionally taxing far beyond normal parenting. Often parents are too exhausted to provide adequate structure for bedtime, screen time limits or to ensure that schoolwork is completed.

It can also be a challenge to ensure that parents have time and energy for the child’s siblings in addition to caring for the ill child. A parent may not realize that siblings might feel they aren’t getting enough attention, or that they are experiencing emotional challenges related to inadequate structure. A child might even feel jealous of a sibling who is getting much more attention due to their illness — a feeling that could be hard for parents to understand considering the attention is not for something positive.

When a child receives a diagnosis that is chronic or serious, it is difficult but very important for parents to try to the extent possible to maintain routines for all children, and to recognize that siblings continue to require time and attention.

If a sibling acts out, develops attention-seeking behaviors, becomes sad or moody or has trouble sleeping, parents should view this not as a negative behavior, but as a sign that their child is struggling with some aspect of the changes since their sibling received a diagnosis. The best response is empathy, patience and compassion — even if the child’s behavior seems insensitive. This is because a child or teen’s responses to a stressful situation can be very different than that of an adult.

A compassionate response from a parent will go a long way to helping a sibling cope. This, in turn, can help relieve stress in a household and make the whole family feel closer even in difficult circumstances.

