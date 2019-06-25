Sibley, Unity team up on Northeast D.C. cancer clinic

Sibley Memorial Hospital and Unity Health Care are jointly opening a cancer clinic on the eastern side of the District, as residents in wards 7 and 8 continue to grapple with a lack of nearby…

Sibley Memorial Hospital and Unity Health Care are jointly opening a cancer clinic on the eastern side of the District, as residents in wards 7 and 8 continue to grapple with a lack of nearby specialty services.

Johns Hopkins Medicine-owned Sibley is bringing services from the system’s Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center to Unity’s Parkside Health Center at 765 Kenilworth Terrace NE. Sibley is leasing the space, which was occupied by Providence Health System’s radiology services before the latter shut down its Northeast D.C. hospital earlier this year.

Unity President and CEO Vincent Keane said he hoped the partnership with Sibley was “just a beginning.” The two parties started talking about a year ago, as the Northwest D.C. hospital system looked to develop a presence on the eastern side of D.C. Unity, meanwhile, was seeking partners to bring more specialty services to its often lower-income patients, particularly cancer patients, Keane said.

“The fundamental challenge…