Should You Increase the Risk in Your Retirement Portfolio?

Retirees today face a challenging conundrum: How to invest in retirement with enough risk to maintain your purchasing power for 30-plus years while not taking so much risk that you leave your underbelly exposed. It’s a tricky line to walk, especially with life lasting longer and living costing more.

Faced with these two financial hurdles, some are advocating the need for more aggressive investing in retirement. But this must be weighed against protecting your investments in retirement, because they’ve got to last you for the rest of your life.

“The riskiest day in your entire financial life is the day you retire,” says Barbara Reinhard, head of asset allocation at Voya Investment Management. The day you retire “you need to have the single longest longevity on your assets to be able to sustain you.”

Taking a loss in the nascent years of retirement can handicap you and your portfolio for years to come. If down markets force you to take a bigger bite out of your portfolio than planned during these years, it can be impossible to recoup.

One strategy to combat the dual-sided risks of protecting the early retirement years without running out of money later is to scale back your risk for the first few years, then increase it each year thereafter. Such an investing strategy should get you the best of both worlds, but experts argue it could just as likely earn you the worst of them.

Why less is more with investment risk. “The idea of getting more aggressive later in retirement typically says someone hasn’t saved enough,” says Michelle Brownstein, vice president of private client services at Personal Capital in San Francisco. They’re trying to play catch-up so they can get to a point where they can become more conservative. Ideally, you would be able to maintain a comfortably conservative investing strategy throughout retirement.

At Voya they’ve done extensive research into investor behavior and retirement investing to create their target-date retirement funds. Reinhard would tell you a high-risk allocation in retirement goes against everything they’ve learned about retirees and behavioral finance.

“On average, a person feels the pain of financial losses twice as much as they feel the ecstasy from gains,” she says. For retirees, this disparity is even higher: “When you’re a retiree, it’s not 2-to-1 that you feel the pain; it’s 5-to-1.”

Unable to tolerate losses psychologically, retirees would be more likely to jump ship at the first sign of trouble, which is often the exact wrong time, Reinhard says. So trying being too risky in retirement is likely to be a painful and losing strategy.

Based on their research using Census Bureau and Department of Labor Data, Voya believes having a strategic 35% equity exposure throughout retirement is the optimum portfolio for the average retiree.

If you have a stronger stomach for withstanding market volatility than the average retiree, however, could a case be made for taking more investment risk in retirement?

How risky to invest in retirement? “How risky you should invest in retirement is a personal decision that needs to be based on how much you’ve saved and how much you want to spend in retirement,” Brownstein says. “Those two pieces of data are what should drive your allocation.”

From your savings and future spending, you can determine how much return your portfolio needs to generate to sustain you through retirement. Jared Snider, senior wealth advisor at Exencial Wealth Advisors, calls this your portfolio’s “required level of productivity.”

Take, for instance, the prototypical 4% withdrawal rate: factoring in inflation of 2% to 3% per year means your portfolio would need to earn 6% to 7% each year in retirement. Knowing this, you can choose retirement investments that have a track record of earning that requisite 6% to 7%.

Why you might increase your risk in retirement. Investors should never take more risk than necessary to reach their financial goals. Doing so would be like jumping off the roof instead of using a ladder. Sure, you might get down faster by jumping, but your chances of making it unscathed are considerably lower. That said, there are times when increasing your risk in retirement may be justified.

For instance, if you want to leave a legacy to your heirs, your retirement goal may shift in later years from “having enough” to “leaving as much as possible.” With fewer years left on your own calendar, you can afford to take a bit more risk without fearing that you’ll run out of money.

Another time retirees may increase their portfolio’s risk is if you retire before becoming eligible for Social Security or a pension, Brownstein says. In such a case, you might “be more conservative in the early years because you need more income, then get more aggressive later in retirement, whether that’s to fund the years of retirement, fund higher healthcare costs or leave a legacy,” she says.

But adjusting your allocation — whether up or down — is itself risky business. Every time you buy or sell, you risk being forced to do so in an unfavorable market. Committing to increasing your investment risk in retirement means you may have to buy stocks when prices are high. On the flip side, if you plan to gradually reduce your risk in retirement, you may find yourself selling at a loss. This is part of the reason Voya believes in keeping your allocation a constant 35% throughout retirement.

A better strategy for investing in retirement. Rather than tweaking your asset allocation if your situation changes in retirement, Brownstein proposes a safer retirement investing strategy of adjusting your spending.

Write down your expenses and categorize them as “mandatory” or “discretionary” to see how much flexibility you have, she says. Then, if the market goes down the first few years of retirement, you can protect your portfolio by dialing back your discretionary spending, rather than making the mistake of shifting your allocation.

“What often happens is the market goes down, people freak out and get really conservative, then they don’t get the pop when the market comes back,” she says. Instead, of changing your investment plan, why not postone that trip to Italy for a year?

“Bear markets don’t last forever, and frankly recessions sometimes follow bear markets, so you may be able to do that trip cheaper next year,” Brownstein says.

