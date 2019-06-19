Shoppers employees to pressure parent company for answers on D.C.-area closures

Employees of Shoppers grocery stores in Maryland and Virginia will take to the streets — or, at least, the parking lots — with more than a dozen demonstrations at Greater Washington stores in the week ahead…

Employees of Shoppers grocery stores in Maryland and Virginia will take to the streets — or, at least, the parking lots — with more than a dozen demonstrations at Greater Washington stores in the week ahead as the future of those stores hangs in the balance.

Shoppers’ parent company, United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) of Providence, Rhode Island, has been actively trying to sell the stores as it focuses on the wholesale food business. Some of the stores have been converted to Giant Food locations, while at least one, Hyattsville, has announced a closure.

But it’s widely expected that all the remaining stores, which number some 34 in the D.C. and Baltimore areas, will close in the coming months, with some of them being sold to other grocers or retailers. However, Shoppers employees, who are unionized and members of the United Food & Commercial Workers Locals 400 and 27, haven’t been given any clues as to if or when they might lose their jobs.

