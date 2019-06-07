Sherwin-Williams to close Beltsville plant, lay off 64

A Beltsville paint manufacturing plant belonging to The Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) is closing down by the year’s end, resulting in 64 layoffs. Sherwin-Williams spokesman Mike Conway said the closure of the plant, located at…

Sherwin-Williams spokesman Mike Conway said the closure of the plant, located at 10406 Tucker St., is the result of routine economic evaluations of company properties. Conway said employees were given roughly two years’ notice of the closure. A Maryland Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification announcing 64 layoffs beginning in August was posted May 31.

Every impacted employee had the opportunity to apply for another job within the company, Conway said. Four employees transitioned to new positions, while others will be receiving severance packages.