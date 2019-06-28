Sephora swapping spaces in Georgetown

Beauty retailer Sephora USA Inc. is preparing to move two blocks down M Street to a much larger storefront. The D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs issued a building permit Thursday for an “interior…

The D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs issued a building permit Thursday for an “interior tenant fit-out for Sephora” at 3241 M St. NW. The address currently houses & Other Stories, suggesting the store’s closure is imminent.

We’ve reached out to H&M, the parent company of & Other Stories, to see when the store is expected to close and will update this post if we learn more. Sephora declined to provide any information on the move.

Sephora has been looking around Georgetown for a larger location for several years, according to real estate insiders in the market. Sephora’s current store has 3,600 square feet on the ground floor and a total of 7,200 on two levels; the & Other Stories space has 4,800 square feet on the street level. The Sephora building permit issued this week covers a total of 8,892 square feet on three levels.

