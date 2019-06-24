Senseware secures investment from client GreenGen

The corporate venture arm of Bethesda-based Green Generation LLC has invested in Senseware Inc., the Vienna-based energy company that services the private equity firm’s offices. Brad Dockser, CEO of GreenGen, said his firm has invested…

The corporate venture arm of Bethesda-based Green Generation LLC has invested in Senseware Inc., the Vienna-based energy company that services the private equity firm’s offices.

Brad Dockser, CEO of GreenGen, said his firm has invested $150,000 in the form of a convertible note and is open to further investment should Senseware do a Series A funding round.

GreenGen is an energy provider focused on environmentally conscious and efficient power solutions. Founded in 2011, it serves commercial and governmental clientele in and out of the United States.

Senseware was founded in 2013 by Serene Almomen and Julien Stamatakis. The company creates wireless facility management systems with a focus on environmental impact and says its systems are currently used in more than 750 buildings. (If your office is routinely too cold, Senseware has the tech to improve that situation). Almomen is Senseware’s CEO.

