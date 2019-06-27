Senior towers unlike any other in Greater Washington earn final Fairfax County approval

Plans for a high-rise senior living campus in Tysons are moving ahead, with a design that marks a notable first for the area. Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the project, dubbed “The Mather,”…

Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the project, dubbed “The Mather,” at a meeting Tuesday. It’s set to consist of two towers — one 27 stories, the other 18 — within the Arbor Row development, just behind Tysons Galleria.

The project would be unique for Tysons, and it would appear to stand as the tallest assisted living center in all of Greater Washington. Its design drew some skepticism from county staff, who recommended that supervisors block the application over concerns about its height, massing and arrangement of open space.

But the board opted to side with the county’s Planning Commission in backing the project, reasoning the new towers would fit in well with Tysons’ suddenly crowded skyline while providing local seniors with a much-needed option to age in place.

“This kind of facility is new, new for us in Fairfax…