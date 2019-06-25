Senate panel withholds support for GSA funding over FBI HQ

A Senate oversight committee has declined to consider a pair of funding requests from the federal government’s main civilian real estate arm due to concerns the agency will spend some of that money to build…

A Senate oversight committee has declined to consider a pair of funding requests from the federal government’s main civilian real estate arm due to concerns the agency will spend some of that money to build a new FBI headquarters in downtown D.C. rather than an alternate location in Greater Washington.

The Environment and Public Works committee appeared to be mending fences with the General Services Administration when it passed more than three dozen GSA resolutions June 19. But the committee declined to take up two others the GSA made for $170 million for various and unspecified consolidation activities. Its counterpart in the House previously approved the requests, for the fiscal 2018 and 2019 budget years.

No reason was given during last week’s business meeting but for a vague reference by Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., to the removal of “the consolidated activities, various buildings, to get certain understandings as to the restrictions on the use of those funds.”

The Business Journal…