Senate committee lifts resistance to GSA real estate prospectuses

The Senate’s Committee on Environment and Public Works voted unanimously Wednesday to approve more than three dozen real estate prospectuses sought by the General Services Administration, some of which have been in limbo for more than a year.

The vote suggests a thawing relationship between the GSA and Senate Democrats after the two clashed over issues including an about-face in the search for a new FBI headquarters and President Donald Trump’s financial ties to the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., ranking member on the committee, said during his public remarks Wednesday that Senate Democrats were willing to lift their resistance to advancing the prospectuses.

“The minority’s willing to move this large number of GSA resolutions today only because of GSA’s recent efforts to begin providing documents that the minority requested as far back as the beginning of last Congress,” Carper said.

His remarks suggest the agency has backed off a position it took…