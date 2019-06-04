Savills makes push into retail brokerage in D.C. area and beyond

Real estate brokerage firm Savills LLC has scooped up a well-known retail guru in D.C. with an eye toward planting a retail brokerage flag here. Rory Cameron joins Savills as a senior managing director and…

Rory Cameron joins Savills as a senior managing director and will be responsible for growing the Savills Retail Services footprint in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, according to the company. Cameron spent the past 11 years as director of leasing at McCaffery Inc.

Savills, which has a large office tenant representation portfolio, will also focus on the tenant rep side of the retail world in this market. Cameron will also take on landlord representation and retail asset sales assignments, however.

While Cameron’s focus will be on the broader regions, any landlord representation is more likely to be in the immediate D.C. region, he said.

Cameron said he is excited to leverage the considerable Savills portfolio — it does everything from leasing to investment sales to occupier service and capital markets — in the D.C. retail scene.

