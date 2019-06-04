Save Money With a Balance Transfer Credit Card

U.S. News did a survey in May 2019 to ask consumers about credit card debt and balance transfer credit cards. The results showed that consumers need to spend a little more time getting to know…

U.S. News did a survey in May 2019 to ask consumers about credit card debt and balance transfer credit cards. The results showed that consumers need to spend a little more time getting to know their finances.

Among respondents with debt, about 30% didn’t know how much interest they were paying on their debt. But even more concerning, more than 21% weren’t even sure if they had debt.

Here are a few more highlights of the survey:

— A little more than 60% said they didn’t have credit card debt, which is awesome.

— Almost a quarter of respondents said they had between $1,000 and $2,000 in debt.

— But 24% had more than $10,000 in credit card debt, and almost 16% didn’t know how much debt they had.

How Credit Card Debt Is Affecting Americans

In the survey, just more than 15% said credit card debt regularly limited their spending and finances. And almost 13% of consumers said they struggled to make ends meet.

Credit card debt puts a strain on your ability to pay bills. This situation can lead to even more debt. Maybe you can’t pay for groceries or car repairs, so you put them on a credit card that already has a balance. With compound interest, your debt can spiral out of control in a hurry.

One way to take back your financial life is to use a balance transfer credit card with an introductory 0% rate. In the U.S. News survey, almost 47% of respondents had never tried a balance transfer credit card to get out of debt. If you still have a good credit score, an introductory rate is a golden opportunity to save money on the interest you’d otherwise have to pay.

4 Tips for Balance Transfer Success

Balance transfer credit cards give you a chance to pay off your debt interest-free for a specific time period. A balance transfer card can be a dream come true, but it can also be a nightmare if you don’t pay attention to a few rules. So follow these tips, and you’ll be able to save money with a balance transfer credit card.

Don’t suddenly stop making payments on your old card. A balance transfer to your new card takes two to three weeks to complete. So if you stop making payments on your old card as soon as your application is approved, you could wind up with a late fee. If you ignore your old card for 60 days or more, the late payment could appear on your credit report. From that point, nothing good happens to your credit score.

Know when the 0% intro rate ends. You’ll find the details of the 0% offer in the credit card agreement and disclosure statements. Zero percent intro offers generally last from 12 months to about 21 months. Note the time frame, and make monthly payments so you pay off the balance before the intro period ends. When you calculate payments, be sure you factor any transfer fee into the total amount you owe. Transfer fees are usually between 3% and 5%.

If you don’t pay off your balance, you’ll start paying interest at the “go-to rate.” The go-to rate is the purchase annual percentage rate you’ll pay when the intro rate ends. And this leads us right into the next tip.

Stay aware of the go-to rate. Just in case you need extra motivation to get out of debt, keep the go-to rate at the top of your mind. If your go-to rate is 20.99%, thinking about that will add pressure to have a zero — or at least very low — balance when it’s time for that 20.99% APR to kick in.

Using a visual reminder often helps. On a Post-it Note, write something like this: “You have six months until you pay 20.99% interest on your balance.” Stick it to your fridge or on your computer monitor. You can also set up calendar reminders in Outlook or in whatever software you’re using. Motivation comes in many forms, and in this case, fear isn’t such a bad thing.

Don’t make any new purchases with your balance transfer card. Some balance transfer cards also feature a 0% introductory offer on new purchases. Don’t take the bait!

The issuers know that a certain percentage of cardholders will make new purchases and still have a balance when the intro rate ends. You end up paying interest on your balance at a high rate, and the credit card company makes more money. So don’t fall into that debt trap.

