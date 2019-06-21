Sallie Mae moving Northern Virginia offices to Dulles

Lerner Enterprises has inked two leases for a 184,000-square-foot office building at Dulles Town Center, landing the administrative offices of Sallie Mae and a Loudoun County-founded, woman-owned construction consulting firm. SLM Corp., also known as…

SLM Corp., also known as Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM), the Newark, Delaware-based student loan giant, will take 27,000 square feet on the sixth floor of 21000 Atlantic Blvd. The space will be home to Sallie Mae’s executive suite, per a Lerner release.

Sallie Mae moved its headquarters from Reston to Delaware in 2010, and has since reduced its leased space in Northern Virginia from 240,000 square feet to roughly 30,000, according to its most recent annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lerner also announced that Alpha Corp., currently headquartered at 21351 Ridgetop Circle in Dulles, will take 16,316 square feet on the fourth floor of 21000 Atlantic. Alpha has consulted on everything from the Battlefield Parkway extension in Loudoun to the…