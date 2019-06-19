Roseland adds townhomes to its plans for Crystal House expansion

The proposed expansion of the Crystal House apartment complex is getting a little larger, with 21 townhomes now part of plans at the Crystal City property. New Jersey-based Roseland Residential Trust has proposed adding the…

The proposed expansion of the Crystal House apartment complex is getting a little larger, with 21 townhomes now part of plans at the Crystal City property.

New Jersey-based Roseland Residential Trust has proposed adding the townhomes on the property’s western edge along Fern Street, according to documents prepared by Arlington County staff.

The company has already filed for permission to add 798 units across four new buildings on the 29.8-acre site.

That would up the total number of units across the property to 1,647, as part of the largest redevelopment project pitched for the neighborhood Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) picked for its second headquarters. Roseland made its first public filing on the expansion in October, just weeks before the Amazon selection was announced.

According to the documents prepared for the county’s Site Plan Review Committee, Roseland is envisioning splitting up the townhomes into two rows along South Fern Street: one with 14 two-story homes, another…