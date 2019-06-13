Rockville medical network acquires two practices following $32M raise

National Spine and Pain Centers, a Rockville-based pain physician network with clinics up and down the East Coast, has acquired two medical practices outside of its existing footprint. The organization is taking over Illinois-based Millennium…

The organization is taking over Illinois-based Millennium Pain Center, which has six locations across the state, and Georgia-based Specialty Spine and Pain, with four locations, for an undisclosed amount. Both practices serve patients with chronic pain conditions and spinal disorders — and represent new markets for the group.

“We more recently have decided consciously that we need to expand outside of the Amtrak corridor,” said NSPC CEO Dr. Doug Wisor. “And we need to partner with groups that could be a nidus for growth in new regions of the country.”

The move likely signals the start of a growing presence in those states, with the potential for more acquisitions across its coverage area going forward, Wisor said. “That’ll be the goal for the next six to 12 months.”

