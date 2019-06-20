Reston condo proposal earns a thumbs down from county officials

Plans for a $50 million condo building just north of Reston Town Center have hit a serious snag, with Fairfax County officials raising big concerns about the project. McLean developer Norton Scott is pitching a…

McLean developer Norton Scott is pitching a 13-story tower with 58 for-sale condominiums for a 0.84-acre parcel along New Dominion Highway near Fountain Drive.

The developer sees it as a valuable chance to add new condos in a busy section of Reston that hasn’t seen much condo construction recently, but county planners don’t view it nearly as charitably. Fairfax staff recommended that the project be shelved, and the county’s Planning Commission followed up with a unanimous vote Wednesday to recommend denial.

The Board of Supervisors will ultimately have the final say on the project’s future, but Norton Scott will face an uphill battle to make it a reality.

It all adds up to a frustrating turn of events for the developer, which bought the property several years ago with even grander plans for the site.

