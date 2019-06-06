Reston-based Buffalo Groupe acquires South Carolina communications firm

Buffalo Groupe LLC, the parent company to a spinoff of golf course management company Billy Casper Golf LLC, has acquired South Carolina communications firm Rawle Murdy Associates Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.…

Buffalo Groupe LLC, the parent company to a spinoff of golf course management company Billy Casper Golf LLC, has acquired South Carolina communications firm Rawle Murdy Associates Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reston-based Buffalo Groupe was formed in February with the vision to create the world’s first marketing platform focused on golf. It began with one division, Buffalo Agency, which spun off from Billy Casper earlier this year after being established in 2001. The move came after a recapitalization of Buffalo Agency that included a round of outside investment to accelerate expansion plans.

With the acquisition of Rawle Murdy, Buffalo Groupe adds 27 employees, making its total workforce nearly 80 strong, and expands its holdings to two divisions.

Rawle Murdy has been in the business for more than 40 years and will continue operate as an independent agency out of its headquarters in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. Owner and President Bruce Murdy will remain…