Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free in 2019

Whether you want a family night out or just don’t want to cook and clean up the kitchen, dining out can save time and protect your sanity. If budget is a concern, free kids meals can make your family’s restaurant bill a bit more manageable.

Free meals for kids are a common marketing tactic for family-dining establishments — throw in some chicken nuggets and fries for the kids, and convince the parents to splurge on their entrees and order an extra glass of beer and wine.

Free kids meals do have some restrictions, however. Some restaurants have age limits, or require you to buy a certain number of adult entrees to get a free meal for your kid. In many cases, if you get a free kids meal, you can’t use any other offers or coupons. Plus, most restaurants offering free kids meals provide them only on certain days.

Here are some of the restaurants offering free kids meals:

— Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

— O’Charley’s

— Arooga’s

— Norms Restaurants

— Bob Evans

— Denny’s

— Famous Dave’s

— Marie Callender’s

— Ruby Tuesday

— Chevys Fresh Mex

Read on to find out which restaurant chains, including these and others, will comp your kid’s meal (or heavily discount it) every day of the week.

Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free Every Day

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Kids less than 40 inches tall receive a free Baby Cone. Bruster’s stores have a measuring stick near the door, so you can see if your child is eligible for this freebie.

O’Charley’s

Kids 10 and younger eat free all day, every day of the week if you dine in. You can get one free kids meal for every adult entree purchased. Beverages are not included.

Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free on Mondays

Arooga’s

Get a free entree for your child (age 12 or younger) when you purchase an adult entree.

Norms Restaurants

The West Coast chain gives guests 10 and under a free meal with each adult entree purchased from noon to 10 p.m. every Monday.

Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free on Tuesdays

Bob Evans

Get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree after 4 p.m. every Tuesday.

Denny’s

Details may vary by location, but many locations offer two free kids entrees on Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m with the purchase of an adult entree of $6 or more. This offer is for dine-in customers only.

Famous Dave’s

Get one kids meal (for kids 8 and younger) with the purchase of an adult entree. All kids meals come with a main dish, side, drink and Oreo cookies.

Marie Callender’s

Locations offer kids-eat-free days on different days of the week, but many hold theirs all day on Tuesdays. You must buy one adult entree to get a free kids meal.

Ruby Tuesday

Kids eat free every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to close. Get one free kids entree from the kids menu per adult entree purchased.

Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free on Wednesdays

Chevys Fresh Mex

Every Wednesday, kids 12 and younger eat for almost free. Get a kids meal for just $1 when you dine in and purchase an adult entree. Plus, kids get a free tortilla dough ball and an avocado pit to grow their own tree at home. This offer isn’t valid in New Jersey, Missouri, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois or in a few other select locations.

El Torito

The Tex-Mex chain offers almost-free kids meals every Wednesday. Get a kids meal for $1 with every adult entree purchased. This deal is for kids 12 and under.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Kids 10 and under can get a free meal on Wednesdays with the purchase of an adult entree. Kids meals come with a choice of one side and drink. This offer may vary or not be valid at all locations.

Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free on Thursdays

Old Country Buffet

Family Night takes place every Thursday. Kids ages 4 to 11 eat at the buffet for just $1.99 from 4 p.m. to close and also get special treats, such as cotton candy and ice cream. There’s a limit of two discounted kids meals per regularly priced adult or senior buffet purchased.

Piccadilly

This chain, which is concentrated mostly in the Southeast, offers $1.99 Kids Days every Thursday, all day long. Get up to two kids meals for $1.99 each with the purchase of an adult meal. This deal is valid only for kids age 12 and younger.

Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free on Fridays

Friday is a popular day to dine out, which means restaurants are less generous with free meals. Check above for restaurants that offer free food for kids every day, to get your kid a free meal on Friday.

Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free on Saturdays

Luby’s

Kids 12 and under get a free meal with the purchase of an adult meal. The time of day this deal is available may vary by location, so call ahead for details. The kids meal includes an entree, two sides, Jell-O and a drink.

Marie Callender’s

Some locations hold their kids-eat-free day all day on Saturdays. You must buy one adult entree to get a free kids meal.

Steak ‘n Shake

Kids 12 and under eat free all weekend long, which includes Saturday and Sunday. Get one free kids meal for every $9 you spend. This offer is for dine-in customers only.

Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free on Sundays

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Make a purchase of at least $10 and get one free kids meal. Your child must be 12 years old or younger, and this deal is for dine-in customers only.

Tumbleweed

The Mexican food chain offers free meals to kids 10 and under on Sundays. You must purchase one adult entree per free kids meal, and you must dine in to get this offer.

Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free in 2019 originally appeared on usnews.com