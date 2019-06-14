Report: I-270 closest to the Beltway will get toll lanes first

Maryland has targeted Interstate 270 south of I-370 for high occupancy toll lanes first, before it turns to the narrower stretch of highway closer to Frederick — opposite what Montgomery County leaders say is needed,…

While the state’s Board of Public Works decided less than two weeks ago to pursue a public-private partnership to construct toll lanes on I-270 before it gets to the Capital Beltway, it did not say at the time what part of I-270 will be first.

A spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Transportation told the Post the lanes closer to Washington will be first for two reasons: a federally mandated environmental study is already well underway for that portion, and the state’s share of toll revenue will be needed to subsidize the “less lucrative lanes” north of I-370.

Maryland wants to partner with a private company to build a network of toll lanes on both 270 and the Beltway from the American Legion Bridge to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.…