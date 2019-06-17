Report: D.C. running out of reserves to cover federal events, protests as Fourth of July looms

President Donald Trump is expected in three weeks to bring his own Fourth of July celebration to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, likely boosting the bill for security by millions of dollars. And the…

President Donald Trump is expected in three weeks to bring his own Fourth of July celebration to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, likely boosting the bill for security by millions of dollars. And the Metropolitan Police Department, and other D.C. government agencies, will deploy as they always do during large-scale federal events and even the smallest protests at Lafayette Square.

In years past, the federal government has reimbursed the District for this expense, but The Washington Post reported Friday the city hasn’t been repaid yet for even the costs of Trump’s January 2017 inauguration.

That event cost D.C. $27.3 million, the paper reported, but D.C. has only received the $20 million it was appropriated through the budget, forcing it to dip into a reserve fund of federal dollars set aside for this purpose. The District receives some money every year for covering federal events, and, historically, when the costs overrun, it is reimbursed.

While District officials say they have…