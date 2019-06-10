202
Home » Latest News » Renovated Georgetown rowhouse lists…

Renovated Georgetown rowhouse lists for nearly $3.5M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 10, 2019 2:41 pm 06/10/2019 02:41pm
Share

Recent renovations have ramped up the price on a Georgetown rowhouse that recently hit the market with a $3.495 million tag.

Alexandria-based Akseizer Residential has listed the home after tapping an affiliate, interior design firm Akseizer Design Group, to reimagine the four-story, 3,350-square-foot Victorian-style house at 2735 P St. NW in Georgetown’s East Village.

Akseizer bought the home from Bernard and Carol Cutler for about $1.5 million in 2017. Bernard Cutler, who died earlier this year, was a newspaper reporter and editor for 50 years, serving as editor of the Herald Tribune in Paris from 1961 to 1966 and editor-in-chief of the Scripps Howard newspapers from 1980 to 1989, according to The Washington Post.

The home’s architectural details include a grand entrance that showcases finishes such as herringbone-patterned white oak floors, a gourmet kitchen with a large island and an antique French marble fireplace in the living room.

The house, originally built in 1900, has…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!