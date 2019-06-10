Renovated Georgetown rowhouse lists for nearly $3.5M

Recent renovations have ramped up the price on a Georgetown rowhouse that recently hit the market with a $3.495 million tag. Alexandria-based Akseizer Residential has listed the home after tapping an affiliate, interior design firm…

Alexandria-based Akseizer Residential has listed the home after tapping an affiliate, interior design firm Akseizer Design Group, to reimagine the four-story, 3,350-square-foot Victorian-style house at 2735 P St. NW in Georgetown’s East Village.

Akseizer bought the home from Bernard and Carol Cutler for about $1.5 million in 2017. Bernard Cutler, who died earlier this year, was a newspaper reporter and editor for 50 years, serving as editor of the Herald Tribune in Paris from 1961 to 1966 and editor-in-chief of the Scripps Howard newspapers from 1980 to 1989, according to The Washington Post.

The home’s architectural details include a grand entrance that showcases finishes such as herringbone-patterned white oak floors, a gourmet kitchen with a large island and an antique French marble fireplace in the living room.

The house, originally built in 1900, has…