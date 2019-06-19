RedRocks owner opening new restaurant on Barracks Row

RedRocks Pizza owner James O’Brien is branching out in the D.C. restaurant scene with a new Japanese restaurant planned for Barracks Row on Capitol Hill. O’Brien recently signed a lease for 525 Eighth St. SE,…

RedRocks Pizza owner James O’Brien is branching out in the D.C. restaurant scene with a new Japanese restaurant planned for Barracks Row on Capitol Hill.

O’Brien recently signed a lease for 525 Eighth St. SE, the former home of Phase 1, a lesbian bar that operated there for 45 years and became one of the country’s longest-running lesbian bars. It closed for good in 2016.

But the new concept won’t be the pies O’Brien has been known for since he opened RedRocks on a quiet strip of 11th Street NW in Columbia Heights in 2007 (It’s a lot different now). Instead he’s planning a neighborhood Japanese ramen and izakaya joint — yet to be named — on the main level and exploring a possible cocktail bar focusing on Japanese whiskeys downstairs.

O’Brien, who owns or co-owns three locations of RedRocks in D.C. and Alexandria, is partnering with some silent investors from New York who approached him with the idea of opening a D.C. restaurant. But he’d been looking for space…