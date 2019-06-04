202
Redeveloping Largo shopping center aims to be the Pike & Rose of Prince George’s

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 4, 2019 5:00 am 06/04/2019 05:00am
The owner of the Boulevard at Capital Centre shopping center is thinking big when it comes to its revamp, with plans to begin work on a $200 million first phase later this year. 

Owner Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE: RPAI), an Oak Brook, Illinois real estate investment trust, plans to convert the aging power center into a mixed-use development, with retail and a central, interactive green space that follows in the footsteps of some of the region’s buzziest retail developments: Mosaic District in Fairfax, Pike & Rose along Rockville Pike and others. They’ve also picked a name to try to boost that buzz: Carillon. 

The project will kick off in the second or third quarter of this year with construction of a medical office building. RPAI is partnering with Trammell Crow in a joint venture on the office building, COO Shane Garrison told investors on the company’s first quarter earnings call. 

The location makes sense for medical office; Carillon is directly across from where…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

