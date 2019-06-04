Redeveloping Largo shopping center aims to be the Pike & Rose of Prince George’s

The owner of the Boulevard at Capital Centre shopping center is thinking big when it comes to its revamp, with plans to begin work on a $200 million first phase later this year. Owner Retail…

The owner of the Boulevard at Capital Centre shopping center is thinking big when it comes to its revamp, with plans to begin work on a $200 million first phase later this year.

Owner Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE: RPAI), an Oak Brook, Illinois real estate investment trust, plans to convert the aging power center into a mixed-use development, with retail and a central, interactive green space that follows in the footsteps of some of the region’s buzziest retail developments: Mosaic District in Fairfax, Pike & Rose along Rockville Pike and others. They’ve also picked a name to try to boost that buzz: Carillon.

The project will kick off in the second or third quarter of this year with construction of a medical office building. RPAI is partnering with Trammell Crow in a joint venture on the office building, COO Shane Garrison told investors on the company’s first quarter earnings call.

The location makes sense for medical office; Carillon is directly across from where…