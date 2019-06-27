Recognizing Migraine in Kids — and What to Do About It

When my daughter Mollie was 8 years old, she complained of a terrible headache. “It feels like a burning pole is going through the side of my head,” she exclaimed. At that moment I knew…

When my daughter Mollie was 8 years old, she complained of a terrible headache. “It feels like a burning pole is going through the side of my head,” she exclaimed. At that moment I knew exactly what Mollie was describing, and my suspicion was soon confirmed by a pediatric neurologist.

Mollie had just experienced her first migraine attack. I recognized her description because I too have migraine disease, although mine started when I was 32. (Migraine can be traumatic, so many people remember their first attack.)

Migraine is most often, though not always, experienced primarily as an incapacitating headache. But it’s much more complex, and for most people, more painful and life-changing than a garden-variety headache. It’s a complex, biological disease with a strong genetic component. In fact, about 70% of children and teens diagnosed with migraine have at least one parent who has migraine disease, which is sometimes undiagnosed. Because I’ve been diagnosed with migraine and several family members have as well, Mollie had a strong chance of being diagnosed at some point in her life.

Migraine disease often goes undiagnosed and is undertreated because sufferers assume that they have a “regular” headache, and self-treat ineffectively. This is especially true for children, despite the fact that approximately 10% of children and teens have migraine disease, because parents and even primary care providers often don’t recognize migraine in kids or teens. Like Mollie, about half experience their first episode before age 12.

Since migraine disease in kids is so easily misdiagnosed, it’s important for parents to learn about the signs and symptoms. A migraine episode typically has at least three stages, or phases:

— Prodrome — before the headache.

— The headache.

— Postdrome — after the headache.

[See: On a Scale From 1 to 10: Most Painful Medical Conditions.]

Prodrome — Before the Headache

The first phase, prodrome is a signal that the headache is on its way. Common prodrome symptoms reported by children and teens include:

— Nausea

— Vomiting

— Extreme tiredness.

— Yawning

— Sensitivity to light or noise.

For some, there are less obvious signals, shared by astute parents, including one whose child craves certain foods in the hours before a migraine attack and another who noticed that her child urinates more frequently than normal prior to an attack.

About 10% of children with migraine experience aura. This is the prodrome symptom most often associated with migraine, even though it is actually not experienced by the majority of people. Aura is temporary but can be scary to feel or witness. It is often a visual disturbance — seeing flashing, zigzags, spots or blurred vision — but can also be a disturbance of speech, smell or a tingling or weakness of limbs.

These symptoms are all part of the neurological impact that a migraine attack might have on a child’s body. If your child experiences any of these symptoms for the first time, don’t assume it is a migraine. Seek medical attention immediately, just in case it is something more serious.

The Headache

The second phase of an attack is the headache itself, although some of the prodrome symptoms continue, such as sensitivity to light and sound, and nausea.

A migraine headache can be mild, but for many children it’s debilitating, which is what ultimately leads to diagnosis. Migraine in children is poorly understood, and invisible to others, particularly for young children who can’t verbally communicate their pain satisfactorily; so a child’s pain might be underestimated by those who do not understand the disease.

Therefore, when a child or teen is diagnosed with migraine, it’s important to educate teachers, school nurses, babysitters, camp counselors and anyone else who spends time with the child. It’s critical to provide this information, because children find it difficult to advocate for themselves with authority figures.

After Mollie was diagnosed, each year I sent a letter to all her teachers and summer camp counselors that said a version of the following:

“Mollie is diagnosed with migraine disease. I have included the symptoms she typically experiences during an attack, so if you notice these, she must be treated immediately because the longer she waits, the more severe her headache will become. Mollie does not fake headaches to get out of schoolwork or activities. Traditional interventions like an ice pack or sitting in the shade will not help, and will likely prolong her pain. Mollie’s medical protocol for treatment of a migraine attack should be followed and a caregiver called to take her home if necessary.”

This last part of the letter was necessary because even when she received migraine medication immediately, there were occasions throughout Mollie’s childhood and adolescence when the pain hit so quickly and was so severe that she needed to leave school. She’d have to lie in a dark room and sleep for several hours as she waited for the medication to help and for her pain to subside.

Postdrome — After the Headache

The third phase of a migraine attack, postdrome occurs after the headache finally ends, and it can last a few hours to a day or more. For kids and teens, the symptoms of a postdrome may include feeling:

— Tired

— Sluggish

— Foggy

— Weepy

It can be difficult to focus, study or participate in regular activities because one’s body is recovering from the physical assault of the migraine attack. As a parent, it can be helpful to remember that a migraine doesn’t just end — a child requires time, nurturing and patience to fully recover.

[See: 9 Sports Injuries That Sideline Kids.]

Treating Migraine in Kids

Both boys and girls can develop migraine disease. It is more common among boys before puberty, but post puberty, more girls are affected, perhaps because the hormones associated with menstruation influence the onset of the disease.

If a parent suspects that a child or teen may be suffering from migraine disease, it’s important to seek medical attention immediately, and not be swayed by misconceptions that only girls get migraine or kids can’t get it.

Migraine can be physically and emotionally debilitating, so an appropriate medical protocol for treatment is necessary to help a child cope. Typically, a pediatric neurologist makes the diagnosis and provides treatment.

There are several options for treatment, and the choices recommended by a child’s medical provider depend largely upon the frequency and severity of attacks. Some children respond to over-the-counter medications, but many require medications that are specially designed for treating migraine disease.

Mollie is usually able to stem a migraine attack with ibuprofen or acetaminophan, but sometimes she must take a triptan, a medication specifically used to stop a migraine attack. When a child experiences very frequent migraine attacks (usually more than 15 headaches a month), a preventative treatment protocol may be beneficial.

Migraine Triggers

To reduce the need for medication, it can be helpful to learn a child’s migraine triggers. A trigger is anything that causes an attack to begin. Triggers should not be confused with the root cause of migraine disease, which still isn’t clearly understood.

Even when a parent tries to help their child avoid as many triggers as possible, most kids still experience some migraine attacks, but at a lower rate. Avoiding a trigger may work sometimes but not others, perhaps because their impact is cumulative: Exposure to one trigger may not cause a migraine, but two triggers may cause a biological threshold to be reached. In addition, some triggers are unavoidable.

Mollie’s clearest migraine trigger is a drop in barometric pressure, so impending thunderstorms frequently result in an attack. Interestingly, this is a trigger for me too.

Other common triggers in children and teens are:

— Sleep — too little or too much.

— Specific foods.

— Dehydration

— Hunger

— Stress

— Bright light.

— Menstruation

— Screen time.

— Caffeine

— Alcohol

Motion sickness can also trigger a migraine. In fact, many kids with migraine also struggle with motion sickness. This is true for Mollie.

Keeping a headache diary for one’s child may be a useful way to attempt to figure out a child’s triggers, keeping in mind that it is not always possible to find a clear, linear cause and effect.

Making Other Accommodations

Learning a child’s triggers and becoming educated about treatment options are very important, but not always enough. Children who are frequent migraine sufferers may require other accommodations, especially for school.

A migraine attack might interfere with studying, test taking or completing assignments on time. High school students, in particular, might require official educational accommodations (specifically a 504 plan) so that their permanent academic record isn’t negatively impacted because they need to leave school early, come in late or take a test or hand in an assignment after the deadline.

Mollie is now 21 and a senior in college. Over the past 13 years she has learned many different strategies for managing her migraines independently, including getting enough sleep, limiting alcohol consumption and exercising regularly to keep stress in check.

She now knows how to manage her medications, although she still checks in with her dad and me each time she has a migraine attack to let us know how she’s feeling and to tell us what medication she’s taking. She knows that migraine disease is part of her life, but has learned that it is not, by far, her whole life.

[Read: 6 Ways to Promote Healthy Sleep Routines for Your Family This Summer.]

By becoming educated on the condition, parents of children with migraine disease can teach their kids to understand and manage migraine attacks. In addition, it’s important to show them that they can make choices, such as getting enough sleep, engaging in stress-relieving activities like exercise and having screen-free downtime, to minimize migraine’s impact on their lives.

More from U.S. News

The 5 Latest Poison Control Threats Kids Face

Is Your Pet Imperiling Your Health?

10 Seemingly Innocent Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Recognizing Migraine in Kids — and What to Do About It originally appeared on usnews.com