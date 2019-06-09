Raytheon to join forces with United Technologies

Defense contractor Raytheon Corp. (NYSE: RTN) has agreed to an all-stock deal to join forces with the aerospace businesses of industrial giant United Technologies Corp. (UTX). The transaction would create the world’s second-largest aerospace and…

Defense contractor Raytheon Corp. (NYSE: RTN) has agreed to an all-stock deal to join forces with the aerospace businesses of industrial giant United Technologies Corp. (UTX).

The transaction would create the world’s second-largest aerospace and defense company behind The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA), with an estimated $74 billion in revenue this year.

The deal is being billed as a merger of equals, but Raytheon shareholders will receive 2.3348 shares in the combined company for each Raytheon share they own, according to a statement sent out by the companies on Sunday evening. United Technologies shareholders will ultimately own roughly 57% of the new company and Raytheon shareholders will own the remainder on a fully diluted basis, according to the announcement.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020. The new entity will be called Raytheon Technologies Corp. and it will pair Waltham, Massachusetts-based Raytheon, best known as the maker of Patriot missiles, with…