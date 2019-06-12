Rasa fast-casual Indian restaurant raises $1.3 million

Rasa, the fast-casual Indian restaurant that drew instant accolades when it opened in late 2017, is gearing up for growth with a financial raise. Rasa Rising LLC, which lists Rasa owners Rahul Vinod and Sahil…

Rasa Rising LLC, which lists Rasa owners Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman as officers, has raised $1.31 million of a planned $2.4 million funding round, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in early June. The funding thus far has come from 19 investors contributing a minimum of $15,000, according to the filing.

Vinod and Rahman opened Rasa near Nationals Park in November 2017, and quickly received two and a half stars from Washington Post critic Tom Sietsema — a rarity for a fast-casual restaurant. The pair come from a full-service restaurant pedigree, however: They grew up in their fathers’ restaurants, Bombay Bistro in Rockville and Indique in D.C.

We’d heard that Rasa was out looking for new locations, and was even close to a deal for the former Taylor Gourmet space in Crystal City, though nothing has…