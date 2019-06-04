Questions to Ask When You’re Diagnosed With Dementia

Across the U.S. this year, about 500,000 people will learn they have Alzheimer’s disease. If that happens to you or someone you love, you won’t be happy about it, even if it confirms what you’ve…

Across the U.S. this year, about 500,000 people will learn they have Alzheimer’s disease. If that happens to you or someone you love, you won’t be happy about it, even if it confirms what you’ve long suspected. This is the illness Americans fear most, even more than cancer or AIDS. Dementia has many types, including Alzheimer’s, frontotemporal dementia, Lewy body disease and others. They all cause a continuous, ultimately fatal decline in many functions, including memory, planning, speech and ultimately walking and even swallowing. We have no cure, and no reasonable expectation that one is around the corner. For this reason, some doctors still choose not to tell patients that they have dementia. It’s hard to excuse this approach — a person has a right to know about their health, and someone with dementia has many challenges ahead. Planning can ease later burdens — and even make room for happiness.

Dementia runs in my family, so I am at risk as I age. Here are some things I’ve thought about that you may want to think about, too.

The certainty of the diagnosis. I don’t mean to indulge in denial. An old medical expression says, “when you hear hoof beats, think horses, not zebras.” If I look like I have dementia, there’s a good chance I’ll be riding that horse. Still, some problems can masquerade as dementia. I’ll make sure my thyroid is not the issue, and that it’s not delirium. Many older people are on a dozen or more drugs, and their side effects and interactions can look like dementia. A good geriatrician might cut back those medicines safely and restore better cognitive function. Depression and anxiety are common, so I’ll get those problems checked out, and that should help me feel and think better whether I have dementia or not.

Money. Most of us have to worry if we’ll have enough to get by, especially since we’re living longer than past generations. How can you protect and use prudently the resources you have? Financial incapacity can be an early and subtle symptom of cognitive decline. Consider taking steps to protect yourself from scams if your judgment should slip. Are your retirement funds sufficiently safe that no one can empty them by getting your bank account number? Would you consider letting a trusted relative have “read only” access to your accounts, so they can see if something fishy is going on? Even if they can’t access the account, they can alert the bank and stop an ongoing theft. You could investigate long-term care insurance — but if you already have a diagnosis of dementia, you’ll likely be rejected. There are no protections for those with pre-existing conditions in buying life or long-term care insurance. Worse yet, women have to pay far more for such insurance. Men often receive free care from a younger spouse, while women live longer, increasing their risk, and are more likely to outlive a spouse and need paid care. This adds up to perfectly legal discrimination against women, who subsidize the care of others and then pay more for their own care — a galling case of good deeds getting punished.

Housing. Most people with dementia are in the earlier phases. They don’t need full-time care, and with the right support, they can stay home safely, and maybe even avoid a nursing home altogether. So think about your housing. Can you age in place there? Can you get through the doors, even with a walker or wheelchair? How about steps? Thinking about accessibility now may save heartache and dollars later.

What kind of care is on offer in your community. There are good options and we’ll need more creative solutions as more of us grow old and face dementia. Look about and see what you’d like as you require more support. A good day program may mean living at home longer while easing the burden on an aging partner or other family members. If your community doesn’t have this, maybe you can be an advocate. Building the care that looks good to you is one way to make sure it’s available when you need it. It’s true we don’t have a cure, but there is a lot you can do to support good dementia care for yourself and/or your family.

Joy. Because dementia is so frightening, few of us can imagine joy within the context of dementia. But millions of us will develop this illness, and if we can’t bring joy into it, we won’t be happy. We have our work cut out for us, but there are reasons for hope. Music is one wonderful avenue for delight. Your brain’s capacity for music is unusually sturdy; the ability to sing, play and enjoy music often outlasts many other skills. A quick look on the internet will show you singing groups for those with dementia both in the U.S. and abroad. The Unforgettables, the inspiration of NYU’s Dr. Mary Mittelman, is one example; the UK offers a nation-wide program called Singing and the Brain. Even those with severe dementia can perk up when hearing a beloved song, as demonstrated through the popular Music and Memory program started by Dan Cohen.

Most importantly, think about what you love today. How could you bring that with you if you head into the land of dementia? Do you love gardening? Maybe you can help support a local garden that welcomes people of all ages and disabilities. Do you love food and cooking? Some smaller assisted living facilities, including Green House Homes, encourage residents to help prepare meals in the family-style kitchen, hoping to avoid the dreariness of frozen/reheated institutional food. Other groups offer dementia-specific museum tours and activities in making art, poetry and theater.

None of these activities provide a cure, but all push back against the notion that nothing good can ever happen for a person with dementia. We can’t make dementia easy, but we can do a lot more to make it better for people who have dementia and those who love them. Every life should have some joy, and we can make that a reality, even with dementia.

