Puppies and candy: Let’s go for a walk in Mars Petcare’s new HQ

It’s hard to tell whether the two-legged humans or the four-legged pets are having a better time at the new North American headquarters of Mars Petcare in Tennessee.

If you’re an employee of what is one of Williamson County’s largest employers, there is free Mars candy throughout the building, a spacious courtyard with Wi-Fi, floor-to-ceiling glass, Frothy Monkey coffee, a gym, a cafeteria and standing desks. The dogs get their own park behind the building (where you can fetch M&M-branded tennis balls), water fountains at their level — and a whole lot of love and affection and treats.

Our sister paper, the Nashville Business Journal, was the first local media to tour the headquarters, which Mars Petcare moved into a couple of weeks ago. Mars Inc. is headquartered in McLean, but it is a massive private company with tentacles in many industries and locations.