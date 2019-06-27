Providence’s urgent care center is coming

Providence Health System has gotten the regulatory green light to open an urgent care center July 9 on its Northeast D.C. campus. Its Catholic nonprofit owner, St. Louis-based Ascension, confirmed Thursday it has received Certificate…

Providence Health System has gotten the regulatory green light to open an urgent care center July 9 on its Northeast D.C. campus.

Its Catholic nonprofit owner, St. Louis-based Ascension, confirmed Thursday it has received Certificate of Need approval from D.C.’s State Health Planning and Development Agency to bring the new services to its property, which housed Providence’s acute-care hospital before it scaled back inpatient care and ultimately closed its doors at the end of April.

The Providence Urgent Care Center, as it will be called, will be the first urgent care center in Ward 5, meeting a crucial need for underserved residents with limited access to important health care services. It will serve all patients regardless of financial status, Dr. Tamarah Duperval-Brownlee, senior vice president and chief community impact officer for Ascension, told us last month. She’s overseeing the campus transition as president and CEO of Providence.

The center, situated in the hospital’s…