Prince George’s health system names new interim leader

University of Maryland Capital Region Health, the group overseeing a new $543 million hospital under construction in Largo, named a new interim leader Friday to replace President and CEO Sherry Perkins, who is set to step down next week after less than a year in the job to take up another health care position in Delaware.

The Prince George’s County health system — supported by the University of Maryland Medical System, which absorbed the long-suffering Dimensions Healthcare System — will see its chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Wright, fill in as interim president and CEO, effective July 7. The system plans to launch a national search for a permanent successor to Perkins, who announced her departure May 24 and will step down July 6. UMMS’ own interim president and CEO, John Ashworth, will co-chair the search committee with UM Capital Region Health Chairman Alexander Williams, a retired federal judge.

