Plans for massive new development by Grosvenor Metro inch forward

Plans to build roughly 2 million square feet of mixed-use atop the Grosvenor Metro station are grinding forward, though it will still be years before the development becomes a reality.

The Montgomery County Planning Board unanimously approved a preliminary plan last week for Strathmore Square, giving Fivesquares Development the go ahead to begin refining designs for the the initial buildings slated for the 14-acre site.

The D.C.-based developer is working on the project, first pitched two years ago, under a ground lease with Metro, which owns the property. Eventually, Fivesquares hopes to build about 2,200 apartments and condos, with room for ground-floor retail and perhaps even an office building or a hotel by the time it’s finished.

The developer will likely need the next 15 years or so to fully build out Strathmore Square, though the Planning Board’s approval does at least clear the way for detailed design work on part of the project . The board only lent its approval June 6 to…