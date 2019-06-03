Phone calls are passé. This D.C. startup is raising millions to grow your business with texting.

As flooded email inboxes and Twitter feeds make it tough to reach voters during election season, political campaigns are turning to texting. But in late 2017, automated phone systems were the only real option —…

As flooded email inboxes and Twitter feeds make it tough to reach voters during election season, political campaigns are turning to texting. But in late 2017, automated phone systems were the only real option — and because of regulations, could only contact people who opt in.

“So we created a human intervention texting system where every [message] gets sent one by one, and allows the client to reach out to a much larger audience of potential supporters than they could without a peer-to-peer platform,” said Thomas Peters, CEO of two-way texting company RumbleUp LLC.

The D.C.-based startup now plans to expand to other markets beyond the political and nonprofit circles (think trade associations, advocacy groups and other member organizations) that mainly drive the business.

The nine-employee company is raising its second seed round — an open-ended raise between $500,000 and $3 million — to build up the sales and marketing team as it looks to break into new industries. That capital…