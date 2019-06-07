202
Philly spirits maker expands to D.C., Maryland

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 7, 2019 11:29 am 06/07/2019 11:29am
Philadelphia spirits maker Federal Distilling has expanded distribution to Maryland and D.C.

Federal Distilling, located in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, is known for its Stateside Urbancraft Vodka.

Stateside was first sold on shelves in December 2015 and distribution was limited to 12 stores in Greater Philadelphia. It has since grown to over 480 stores in Pennsylvania. The company also has distribution in New Jersey and Delaware.

Stateside vodka is the top Pennsylvania spirit, selling over 34,400 units and raking in over $902,000 in sales, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s latest annual report, fiscal 2017-18.

Revenue has doubled year over year since the distillery opened and product first hit the shelves, officials said. Federal Distilling now has 35 staff members, including those in a Pittsburgh showroom that opened in August 2018.

The expansion to D.C. and Maryland is a result of the distribution deal with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, first…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

