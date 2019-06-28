Pennsylvania-based government affairs firm enters D.C. market with new office

Pittsburgh-based government affairs consulting firm Wellington Strategies LLC is expanding its reach with a new D.C. office at 1440 G St. NW. Jamie Kunchick, Wellington’s director of government affairs, will oversee the office, focusing on…

Jamie Kunchick, Wellington’s director of government affairs, will oversee the office, focusing on research and policy consulting, strategic development of government outreach efforts and strategic program development for clients seeking federal subsidies.

Prior to joining Wellington, Kunchick worked in the legal department of Pittsburgh-based American Eagle Outfitters, overseeing corporate governance and security cases.

Currently, Kunchick and one intern are the only employees working out of the D.C. space. She said while they are not currently hiring, the goal is to build a five to 10-person team once the company gets its footing in the market.

Wellington Strategies provides clients with fundraising, communications, planning and other business consulting services, connecting them with local, state and federal legislators. While most of the…