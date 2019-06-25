Pebblebrook under contract to sell Dupont Circle hotel for $42 million

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) has executed a contract to sell the Kimpton Rouge Hotel in Dupont Circle for $42 million to an undisclosed buyer, continuing the company’s efforts to sell its Greater Washington assets.…
The 137-room hotel at 1315 16th St. NW was first marketed earlier this year along with the 82-room Hotel Madera and the 99-room Topaz, two other Kimpton properties. The listing implied that it’s possible the properties will not remain hotels, noting that there is “multifamily optionality” for all three properties.
Bethesda-based Pebblebrook is targeting to complete the sale in the third quarter. The price amounts to roughly $306,000 a key.
LaSalle Hotel Properties purchased the Rouge for roughly $10.6 million in 2001, according to D.C. records. Pebblebrook closed a $5.2 billion acquisition of LaSalle last year. Most of the D.C. hotels, with the exception of Hotel Monaco and the Sofitel Washington D.C., were part of LaSalle’s portfolio.