Pebblebrook under contract to sell Dupont Circle hotel for $42 million

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) has executed a contract to sell the Kimpton Rouge Hotel in Dupont Circle for $42 million to an undisclosed buyer, continuing the company’s efforts to sell its Greater Washington assets.

The 137-room hotel at 1315 16th St. NW was first marketed earlier this year along with the 82-room Hotel Madera and the 99-room Topaz, two other Kimpton properties. The listing implied that it’s possible the properties will not remain hotels, noting that there is “multifamily optionality” for all three properties.

Bethesda-based Pebblebrook is targeting to complete the sale in the third quarter. The price amounts to roughly $306,000 a key.

LaSalle Hotel Properties purchased the Rouge for roughly $10.6 million in 2001, according to D.C. records. Pebblebrook closed a $5.2 billion acquisition of LaSalle last year. Most of the D.C. hotels, with the exception of Hotel Monaco and the Sofitel Washington D.C., were part of LaSalle’s portfolio.

Pebblebrook prefers to keep…