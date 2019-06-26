Peanut Oral Immunotherapy: What to Know

Peanut allergy is a common, growing problem for children, with studies suggesting more than 2% of children, or 1.6 million kids, have this life-threatening condition. A U.S. study conducted in 2015-16 showed that more than…

Peanut allergy is a common, growing problem for children, with studies suggesting more than 2% of children, or 1.6 million kids, have this life-threatening condition. A U.S. study conducted in 2015-16 showed that more than 40% of children with peanut allergy have been treated in the emergency department for reactions to peanuts, with 20% having been in the ED for care in the last year of the study.

Currently, there is no Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for peanut allergy. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, anyone with a peanut allergy must avoid peanut products and always carry an epinephrine autoinjector in case of an accidental exposure that leads to allergic symptoms.

[See: How to Eat Out With Severe Food Allergies.]

You may have seen or heard news reports on new treatments for people with peanut allergy that may soon be FDA-approved for use in the U.S. One of the most promising therapies for children is peanut oral immunotherapy. It consists of taking a daily, precisely measured peanut product starting with very small quantities, like the equivalent of one-tenth of a peanut. The amount is slowly increased over weeks to months in an allergist’s office, eventually progressing to about the equivalent of one peanut kernel as the maintenance dose. Once the maintenance dose is reached, the child needs to continue to take this amount of peanut daily to maintain desensitization.

What do we mean by desensitization? It’s a temporary, impermanent state during which the child is less sensitive to peanut. In other words, peanut oral immunotherapy is not a cure, and it must be continued indefinitely to work. What it offers is protection from accidentally eating one to four peanuts. The child must still avoid peanuts and carry an epinephrine autoinjector. The main benefit of this treatment is the peace of mind it offers in case an accidental ingestion occurs. This improves the quality of life not only for the child, but for his or her parents and caregivers.

[See: Foods That Cause Bloating.]

Recent news reports suggested there are more allergic reactions in the group of patients receiving oral immunotherapy than in the avoidance group. It’s true that children undergoing oral immunotherapy may have allergic reactions as the dose is increased, and that’s why each up-dosing is done in an allergist’s office where reactions can be quickly treated. There will be children and teenagers who will not be able to tolerate this treatment and must stop. The most common negative reaction is gastrointestinal, with symptoms such as stomach pain and vomiting.

Once this treatment is approved, how do you know if it’s the right treatment for your peanut allergic child or teenager? Ask yourself these questions: Are you and your child scared to go out to eat due to their peanut allergy? Are you afraid to allow your child to spend the night with a friend or go to camp? If the answer is yes, peanut oral immunotherapy may give you the peace of mind to allow your child to do these important activities. You should consider whether you think your child will stick to the therapy and take the peanut product every day, indefinitely. Without continued daily use , here may not be any protection. You’ll also want to consider the cost and the need for visits to your allergist every two weeks to increase the dose for the first 24 weeks or longer.

[See: 8 Surprising Facts About Asthma and Seasonal Allergies.]

This will be the first of many new treatments for peanut allergy. Work with your allergist to examine all the positives and negatives in determining if peanut oral immunotherapy, when approved in the U.S., makes sense for you and your child.

More from U.S. News

9 Most Common Food Allergies

How to Survive Ragweed Allergy Season

8 Surprising Facts About Asthma and Seasonal Allergies

Peanut Oral Immunotherapy: What to Know originally appeared on usnews.com