202
Home » Latest News » Park Hotels unloads 3…

Park Hotels unloads 3 hotels as it prepares to close Chesapeake Lodging Trust deal

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 25, 2019 7:59 am 06/25/2019 07:59am
Share

Tysons-based Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) is offloading three hotels for $166 million as it moves toward its acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Park deems the three hotels — the 507-room Hilton Atlanta Airport, the 317-room Hilton New Orleans Airport and the 274-room Embassy Suites Parsippany in Parsippany, New Jersey — noncore domestic assets. The combined 2018 revenue per available room of the three hotels is $109, which is 37% below the company’s 2018 average, according to a Park release.

The buyers were not identified.

Thomas Baltimore, chairman and CEO of Park, said in a statement the proceeds from the sales reduce the company’s net leverage ahead of its proposed acquisition of Arlington-based Chesapeake Lodging Trust. The three hotels announced in Monday’s sale were under contract when the Park-Chesapeake deal was announced.

The two companies jointly announced a $2.7 billion cash-and-stock deal last month, where Chesapeake (NYSE: CHSP) shareholders will…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!