Park Hotels unloads 3 hotels as it prepares to close Chesapeake Lodging Trust deal

Tysons-based Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) is offloading three hotels for $166 million as it moves toward its acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust. Park deems the three hotels — the 507-room Hilton Atlanta Airport,…

Tysons-based Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) is offloading three hotels for $166 million as it moves toward its acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Park deems the three hotels — the 507-room Hilton Atlanta Airport, the 317-room Hilton New Orleans Airport and the 274-room Embassy Suites Parsippany in Parsippany, New Jersey — noncore domestic assets. The combined 2018 revenue per available room of the three hotels is $109, which is 37% below the company’s 2018 average, according to a Park release.

The buyers were not identified.

Thomas Baltimore, chairman and CEO of Park, said in a statement the proceeds from the sales reduce the company’s net leverage ahead of its proposed acquisition of Arlington-based Chesapeake Lodging Trust. The three hotels announced in Monday’s sale were under contract when the Park-Chesapeake deal was announced.

The two companies jointly announced a $2.7 billion cash-and-stock deal last month, where Chesapeake (NYSE: CHSP) shareholders will…