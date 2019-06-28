30 industrials 26535.29 up 8.71 or 0.03 percent 20 transportation 10452.36 up 143.83 or 1.40 percent 15 utilities 809.25 up 3.90 or 0.48 percent 65 stocks 8779.84 up 39.40 or 0.45 percent

30 industrials 26535.29 up 8.71 or 0.03 percent 20 transportation 10452.36 up 143.83 or 1.40 percent 15 utilities 809.25 up 3.90 or 0.48 percent 65 stocks 8779.84 up 39.40 or 0.45 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.