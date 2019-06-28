New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13015.46 up 50.14 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2569.34 up 15.98 NASDAQ: Composite 7987.30 up 19.54 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13015.46 up 50.14 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2569.34 up 15.98 NASDAQ: Composite 7987.30 up 19.54 Standard and Poors 500 2932.08 up 7.16 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.