New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13031.54 up 66.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.76 up 20.40 NASDAQ: Composite 7992.06 up 24.30 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13031.54 up 66.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.76 up 20.40 NASDAQ: Composite 7992.06 up 24.30 Standard and Poors 500 2936.36 up 11.44 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.